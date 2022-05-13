MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was killed in a deadly wrong way crash early Thursday morning on the Gratigny Parkway.
It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the southbound ramp to State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a tractor trailer, heading westbound on the Gratigny Parkway, exited onto the southbound ramp to the Palmetto Expressway when it slammed into a red Dodge pickup truck that was heading in the wrong direction.
The driver of the pickup truck was killed, the driver of the tractor trailer was not harmed.
The ramp was shut down for the investigation.