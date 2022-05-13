MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mostly sunny morning will lead to more clouds in the afternoon with the possibility of a few showers popping up around lunchtime. Highs will be in the mid ’80s.

The chance for showers remains throughout the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

This weekend we’ll stay warm. Saturday will have the chance for passing showers and storms before clearing out by Sunday.

Saturday temperatures will be in the upper 80s and Sunday is expected to be even warmer and may reach 90 degrees in parts.

On Sunday, a total lunar eclipse is expected late Sunday night into Monday.

The rare “super flower blood moon” will occur as the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun.

The start of the ‘rainy season’ in South Florida begins Sunday, however, most of the area is expected to stay mainly dry through most of the week.

Temperatures will also hover in the upper 80s and even lower 90s by midweek.