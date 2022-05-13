SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Three jewelry bandits made off with a load of loot after smashing jewelry cases at a store in Sawgrass Mills Mall.

The heist happened on April 27th at Pollack Jewelers at the mall.

Sunrise police released video of the three suspects acting as if they were browsing, they then sprang into action.

In the video, you see a female suspect pepper spray two employees while her two male cohorts smash a display case.

It appears the thieves knew the jewelry they were targeting because police said they went directly for several watches.

The trio drove away in a four door silver sedan.

It would appear to be a very calculated crime. The suspects hit Pollack Jewelers at 8:45 p.m. which is just over an hour before closing time. The jewelry store is located at the end of the mall between Marshals and Neiman Marcus which is very close to two exits.

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Anyone with information can contact them at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).