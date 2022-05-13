MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On the front lines in times of emergency, May is National Nurses Month, a time to recognize them for their tireless commitment to helping others.

In the U.S., National Nurses Week 2022 just wrapped on Thursday, May 12th.

For Laney Duskin, it is clear why she loves her job as a nurse in HCA Florida University Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

“Once I stepped into the NICU I knew it was for me, the families, the babies, just taking care of the most vulnerable population, it’s what’s important and what’s valuable to me,” she said

Duskin is regularly recognized for going above and beyond for her tiniest patients. She makes stuffed animals, holiday cards, and special name placards, even though it’s not part of her job.

“It’s something they don’t always expect but to see the joy on that family’s face is important to me, they feel the baby is part of our family,” she said.

With some babies spending one day and others as many as 100 days, Duskin admits she often gets attached and that is why she treats everyone like family.