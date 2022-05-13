MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida gas prices reached another all-time high Friday, climbing to an average of $4.47 a gallon for regular unleaded.
According to AAA, the average price jumped 7 cents a gallon from Thursday and was 28 cents higher than a week ago. The average price in Florida also topped the national average of $4.43 a gallon.READ MORE: Deadly Wrong Way Crash On Gratigny Parkway
AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins pointed to a series of factors in the increased costs.
“Right now, what’s driving prices is the expectation that demand for the summer driving season is going to be much stronger than last year,” Jenkins said. “You couple that with lowering supplies here domestically and stronger demand internationally.”READ MORE: Miami Weather: Partly Cloudy, A Few Afternoon Showers Possible
Oil-rich Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has affected global markets.
“The fuel market is extremely unstable right now,” Jenkins said. “It’s very volatile heading into a very busy summer travel season. So, it’s really hard to put a pin on what to expect in a month’s time.”MORE NEWS: Volunteers Don Snorkel Gear To Dive In And Help With Ocean Clean Up
(©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)