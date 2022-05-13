MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An endangered Zoo Miami tree kangaroo received its wellness check-up Friday.
“Zayna,” a 12-year-old endangered Matchie’s tree kangaroo, received the exam at the Zoo Miami Animal Hospital as part of a carefully managed preventative medicine program.
The exam consisted of a blood and urine collection, X-Rays, dental and eye exams, an ultrasound exam, a pouch check, a reproductive exam, and a tetanus shot. Zayna was given vitamins and medication to keep her comfortable throughout the exam and afterward.
Early indications are that she is in good health and she has since returned to her habitat and made a full recovery.