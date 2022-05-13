MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As a married mom of two kids under 12 months, Rashauna Hamilton is on the hunt for baby formula.

“Looking has been crazy, disappointing and scary,” she said.

South Florida is feeling the effects of the nationwide formula shortage that’s causing concern among parents all around the country.

Hamilton is down to her last two cans of Enfamil and has been scouring drug stores, grocery and warehouse chains looking for formula.

“I have called my mom in Maryland asking her to look. I called my cousin in Texas and they say the same thing that there is none. We are trying to figure out what to do in the meantime.”

Doctors are hearing the anxiety from parents as well.

Pediatrician Dr. Kristin Biggie says she sees three dozen patients a day and they are all concerned about the shortage. “They want to know where are we going to get formula,” she said.

She tells parents to check the labels on the formula they are using and look for compatible substitutes at drug stores and warehouse chains. She said breast milk is an option.

“If you can get it from a family member and it’s screened for hepatitis b and HIV, it can be an option,” she said.

If your baby is four months or older you can consider introducing some solid foods to cut down on the formula need.

That’s what Rashauna Hamilton said she will do with her daughter. She is connecting with other moms on social media too.

“We are looking to each other for help,” she said.

In Florida, there is a breast milk bank located in Orlando.

For information, go to milkbankofflorida.org