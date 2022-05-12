MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating what they say was an arson attack at a Popeyes in southwest Miami-Dade.
Investigators say the fast food restaurant along 8th Street and 68th Avenue was broken into and then set on fire.READ MORE: First Ever Scholarship In The Name Of Aden Perry Who Died Trying To Save Another Teen
It’s unclear if anything was taken.READ MORE: Neighbor Shaken After Deadly Double Shooting In Hollywood: 'I Saw The Body'
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Elderly Driver Accidently Drives Into Storefront Of Margate Business
If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.