MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating what they say was an arson attack at a Popeyes in southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators say the fast food restaurant along 8th Street and 68th Avenue was broken into and then set on fire.

It’s unclear if anything was taken.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

