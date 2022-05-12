HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police are searching for the person responsible for murdering two people outside of an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

The shooting happening in the 2200 block of Fillmore Street shortly after midnight.

According to a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, police were responding to a medical call and when they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

“I saw the body,” said Desmond Collins, who lives near the apartment complex.

“I saw one of them get carried out on a stretcher. I seen them, they tried to save him; they were frantically rushing him to the ambulance. And I seen one dude, they put his body in the back of the coroner van,” added Collins.

Hollywood police says one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

“I had literally just left,” said Yessenia Acevedo, who lives at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

“I would’ve been in the middle of that and that’s where I park my car!” she added.

Police are still searching for the person who fired the shots.

Detectives ask anyone with information, or surveillance video of the area to contact Hollywood PD or Broward County Crime Stoppers.