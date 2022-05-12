FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is on the scene of a possible road rage-related shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to FLPD, the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of SE 2nd Street.

An adult male suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to the Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. The man’s condition is currently unknown.

FLPD said the shooter remain on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives said the preliminary investigation has revealed the two men got into a verbal dispute that escalated to a physical fight.

No other details have been released at this time.

If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.