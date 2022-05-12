MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Broward Sheriff deputy Willard Miller has been found not guilty of child abuse
He was on trial after he was caught on camera slamming a 15-year-old girl to the ground back in 2019 at cross Creek School in Pompano Beach.
Miller was fired in 2019 by Sheriff Gregory Tony after BSO reviewed the tape. He was then arrested on a felony charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.
Both the victim and Miller testified.
On Wednesday, the state called a mental health counselor from the school, Caroline Kuehn.
She's had weekly interactions with the teen for the last three years and described the girl's demeanor during most of the meetings.
Kuehn said, “She was angry, at times, difficult rapport most of the time.”