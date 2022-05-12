Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Into Building, Local TV, Miami News

MARGATE (CBSMiami) – Elderly woman is OK, but the business her car slammed into, not so much.

Chopper4 was over the scene in Margate.

READ MORE: Arson Attack Leaves SW Miami-Dade Popeyes Burnt To A Crisp

A tow truck could be seen pulling a white car out of the Majestic Kitchens and Baths store.

READ MORE: Neighbor Shaken After Deadly Double Shooting In Hollywood: 'I Saw The Body'

(CBS4)

Police say an elderly woman was driving the car when she accidentally hit the gas and crashed into the store front.

MORE NEWS: DCF Releases Hundreds of Pages of Documents About Prior Investigations Into A Mom Accused of Killing Two Of Her Children

Luckily, no one was hurt.