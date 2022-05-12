HOLLYWOOD (CBSMIAMI) – Hollywood police are searching for a shooter responsible for murdering two people outside of an apartment complex early Thursday morning.
According to a spokesperson for the Hollywood Police Department, police were responded to a medical call in the 2200 Block of Fillmore Street when they found two people with gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the second person was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.
A woman who lives at the apartment complex told CBS4 News she saw one victim slumped over inside of a car that was parked in her parking spot.
Police are still searching for the person who fired the shots. Detectives ask anyone with information, or surveillance video of the area to contact Hollywood Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.