WESTON (CBSMiami) – The mother of a Sunrise teen, Aden Perry, who died trying to save another teen whose car crashed into a retention pond, handed out the first ever scholarship in her son’s name.

The Weston Rotary Club honored the memory of the Western High School student at its annual Scholarship Breakfast.

The room was filled with dozens of students receiving scholarship awards, but the room became deafening quiet when Aden’s mom, Sarah Perry, was introduced.

To honor Aden’s valor and memory, a friend and classmate, Pedro Criado received a scholarship bearing his friends name.

Perry says the scholarship reflects who her son was – a brilliant kid with a 5.89 grade point average, scored 1520 on the SAT, who wanted to be a neurosurgeon, but most of all it represents Aden as a person.

“It means everything to me. To know these are the people, Aden’s peers, that he got his energy from, that he strived their competitiveness, helped my son be even better”, Perry said. “It’s through his friends I’ve gotten to know my son on a different level. I find stories he would tutor them, he would help them, he would push them to do better in their classes, better on their tests. If they were struggling, he would help them. During lunch he would help his friends with calculus for fun. That’s who my son was.”

Criado refelcted on his relationship with his friend.

“I want that inspiration like he had to improve, get to a new level. I want to be like that. I want to be like him,” said Criado.

The Weston Rotary Club handed out $200,000 in scholarship to graduating students from Western High, Cypress Bay High, Sagemont School and HANDY.

Sarah Perry says she’s making a fundraiser scholarship in Aden’s name a yearly tradition and honor.