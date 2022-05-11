WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway in less than a month and officials from agencies across the state have gathered in Palm Beach County to discuss being storm ready.

The Governor’s Hurricane Conference is the largest of its kind in the nation for hurricane preparedness and planning. It’s taking place at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

In attendance are more than 1600 emergency managers and personnel, first responders, state, federal, volunteer agency, business, and industry representatives, along with health and medical professionals from around the state and nation.

During the week, there are dozens of training sessions and workshops. Wednesday’s speakers included Ken Graham, Director of the National Hurricane Center, and Kevin Guthrie, the Director of Florida’s Department of Emergency Management. He said cooperation is the key to recovery in the Sunshine State.

“As we talk about communicate, collaborate, coordinate, it falls together with stronger together. That’s got to start first at the FEMA, state, local level and we’re already seeing that partnership,” said Guthrie.

This year’s theme at the conference is “Stronger Together.”

The conference will wrap up on Friday.