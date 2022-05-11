MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When you stepped outside this morning did you just go ‘ahhh.’ It was a cool and refreshing start across South Florida with lows in the low to mid-60s inland and upper 60s closer to the coast. It was also comfortable across the Keys with temperatures in the low 70s.

It will feel pleasant on Wednesday with plenty of sun, a northern breeze will keep our humidity lower. Afternoon highs will climb to the low to mid-80s. Spotty showers are possible.

The breeze will lead to rough surf again and there will be a high risk of rip currents at the beach. A small craft advisory continues through Thursday due to large swells and a moderate chop on the bays.

Wednesday night will be cool and mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday the rain chance will be highest with the potential for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some heavy downpours will be possible late in the day. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s.

It will be warmer and more humid on Friday with the chance for spotty storms. The summery heat is back this weekend as winds lighten up and highs soar to near 90 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday.