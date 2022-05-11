MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Renters in Miami-Dade now have a little more protection.

On Wednesday, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed a Tenants Bill of Rights bill that had previously passed unanimously in the county commission.

“We have to protect people from eviction. We have to make sure they can pay their rent. We have to make sure landlords maintain affordability,” said Levine Cava.

This new measure helps tenants while not financially crippling landlords.

The measure ensures renters’ rights to address sub-standard conditions. It gives tenants the ability to get landlords to pay for certain repairs.

It also guarantees renters access to resources and documents explaining their rights.

“We’ll be guiding them to legal resources, we’ll be guiding them to housing that they can afford, and we will be making sure that they know and that landlords know of the relief available to keep people in their homes,” said Levine Cava.

The mayor said funds are available to help both renters and landlords.

“We have federal dollars under the emergency rental assistance program ERAP. We’ve saved 17,000 plus people from being evicted thus far. Those funds are still available,” she said. “We also have funds for landlords to fix up their properties in return for keeping their properties affordable.”

Another significant issue that still needs to be addressed is rent hikes. The county cites a report that more than half of the renters in Miami Dade spend more than 30-percent of their income on rent.

The mayor said it’s a matter of supply and demand, they’re working on it.

“Part of our building blocks program is to cut the red tape, move construction permitting quicker,” said Levine Cava. “We are also bringing in resources to build more units quickly so that people have more choices.”

Levine Cava said affordable housing is not something that can be solved with just one aspect, all areas must be addressed.

A report from the county posted on April 15th shows 44 affordable housing projects in progress, totaling more than 4700 units. Nineteen such projects are 50% completed.