(Source: Tim Donovan/FWC)
MOORE HAVEN (CBSMiami/AP) — The remains of a two-year-old female Florida panther, which died after being struck by a vehicle, were found Tuesday in Glades County near the Fish Eating Creek Wildlife Management Area.
It’s the 12th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 12 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.