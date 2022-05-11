MIAMI (CBS Miami) – Another shake-up in the race for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in District 27.

CBS Miami’s Jim DeFede reports Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins will not be running for Congress. Higgins entered the race less than two weeks ago.

DeFede has learned Annette Taddeo is making calls telling people she may drop out of the governor’s race to run against current incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar.

In a statement, Higgins said:

“I am deeply honored to serve my community in elected office with a true focus on getting things done that give residents access to opportunity and improve their lives. This is why I was excited to announce a campaign for Congress because we need to fix the mess in Washington, D.C.

“However, in the last day, I’ve heard that Senator Annette Taddeo will run for Congressional District 27. I have decided it’s best to continue my service on the Miami-Dade County Commission as we have many important issues to tackle. I intend to stand behind a strong leader like Senator Taddeo rather than force an unnecessary primary.”

If Taddeo announces, she will face city of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell in the Democratic Primary.

In a tweet, posted a short time after Higgins’ statement, Russell said, “It’s going to be [a] tough year for democrats – Even more so if we go after each other. There is too much on the line to not be unified right now.”

Taddeo’s campaign is pushing back, saying she is not getting out of governor’s race.

“Because rumors are swirling let me be perfectly clear. Annette Taddeo will be the first Latina Governor in Florida history. Full stop,” Nick Merlino wrote on Twitter.