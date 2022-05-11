MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Coast Guard has repatriated 207 Haitian migrants stopped about 20 miles south of Turks and Caicos.
According to the Coast Guard, an "air crew and Campbell's crew spotted the grossly overloaded vessel."
The Coast Guard then deployed a small boat with life jackets to give to the migrants.
"We are urging families in the U.S. to ask their loved ones not to risk their lives on this dangerous journey," said Cmdr. Anne O'Connell, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Campbell. "These voyages are extremely hazardous and often involve rustic vessels that are overloaded and lack food, water, and basic safety equipment."
Since October 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have intercepted 4,449 Haitian migrants.