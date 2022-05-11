FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMimami) – The trial of former Broward Sheriff Deputy Willard Miller continued on Wednesday.

He’s accused of assaulting a student, the incident was caught on surveillance video.

The trial stems from a 2019 incident between a then 15-year old girl and Miller.

It happened in a “time out” room at Cross Creek School in Pompano Beach, a school for students with behavioral issues.

Willard faces child abuse charges for slamming the girl to the ground after she tapped him in the back of the knee with her foot. After a review of the incident, Sheriff Gregory Tony fired Willard.

On Tuesday, the girl took the stand and said she didn’t know why she did it.

Wednesday the state called a mental health counselor from the school, Caroline Kuehn.

She’s had weekly interactions with the teen for the last three years and described the girl’s demeanor during most of the meetings.

Kuehn said, “She was angry, at times, difficult rapport most of the time”.

The state has at least one more witness to call and then the defense will take over.

The trial is expected to wrap up today, but CBS 4 spoke with the defense attorney who says he could see it requiring another day.

Both Willard and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are named in a civil suit.