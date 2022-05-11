MIAMI (CBS Miami) – A $997 million settlement has been agreed to in the class action litigation over the collapse of the Champlain Towers South last June.
The final settlement could rise to over a billion dollars by the end of the week, if one more party signs onto the agreement.
The judge presiding over the case says he wants the funds paid to victims or their survivors by the fall. Once the settlement closes, the litigation phase of the case is complete.
It is not yet known the share each victim will get.
Ninety-eight people died when the condo collapsed in the middle of the night.