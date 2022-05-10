Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Deadly crash, Local TV, Miami News

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A deadly rollover wreck causing traffic backups Tuesday night.

It’s happening is on US 27 going northbound near mile marker 40.

READ MORE: South Florida Teen 'Grateful For Second Chance' After Life Saving Heart Transplant

A tractor trailer is involved, and we know the accident is deadly.

READ MORE: NASA Wants To Send Nudes Into Space

It also appears that those northbound lanes are blocked off.

MORE NEWS: Study: Car Insurance In Florida Costs More Than Nearly Everywhere Else In US

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBSMiami.com Team