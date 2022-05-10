BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A deadly rollover wreck causing traffic backups Tuesday night.
It's happening is on US 27 going northbound near mile marker 40.
A tractor trailer is involved, and we know the accident is deadly.
It also appears that those northbound lanes are blocked off.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.