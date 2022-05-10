MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released a sketch of a man wanted for raping and robbing a woman in her own backyard.
According to police, the suspect entered the woman's backyard in the area of NW 102 Street and 13 Avenue on March 25, 2022, around 9:00 a.m.
Once on the property, he struck her while demanding money. Police say he also sexually battered her.
The sketch, created by a forensic artist, includes his clothing description which was a black hoodie sweater and grey shorts.
If you recognize the man in the sketch, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip,” or send text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.