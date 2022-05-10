MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The comeback Cats nickname fit the Florida Panthers in game four of their first round playoff series. Trailing Washington 2-1 in the series and game, the Panthers back were to the wall. They came through, tying the game with 2:04 left and then winning it in overtime. It sets the stage for the team’s first playoff series win since 1996.

Swaggy

Carter Verhaeghe has one of the best nicknames around. “Swaggy” scored 2 goals in game 4 including the overtime winner becoming the 4th player in team history to score in overtime in the postseason. He also scored the first goal to tie the game at 1, the first Panther to score twice in a playoff game in 6 years.

Sam Can

The overtime drama wouldn’t have been possible without Sam Reinhart’s goal with 2:04 left in regulation to tie the game at 2. Reinhart is so good around the net, with his great hands and stick. He showed it by knocking the puck out of the air and finally beating Washington goalie Ilya Samsonov. It was Reinhart’s first career playoff goal and the latest game tying goal in team history.

What’s Next

Tied at 2, the series is now down to a best of three. Game 5 is at FLA Live Arena and game 6 back is in DC. If it does go to a game 7, the Panthers will have that game at home, the reward for having the best record in the league. The Panthers have not had a playoff series lead in 10 years. They can get the lead by winning game 5.