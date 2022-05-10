MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — A tractor-trailer burst into flames along with another vehicle after crashing at a gas station in Miami Gardens early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at a Pilot gas station located on NW 166th Street and 27th Avenue next to the Palmetto Expressway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took one person involved to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses said the truck driver was able to get out.

CBS4 saw one man speaking with the police.

“It’s scary because sometimes when these fires happen with semi-trucks, sometimes you have time to get out and sometimes you don’t have time to get out. They go so fast and with the amount of fuel that we carry, on average the tanks are 100 gallons on each side, and he’s carrying a reefer unit so he’s got an additional fuel tank in the rear of the trailer, and if you are in the backs sleeping you may not have time to put clothes on and get out of the truck safely. Just to see it meltdown like that, and to lose everything, if you’re an owner/operator, it’s an investment, we hope the insurance pays out,” said truck driver Tania Lambert-Simpson.

No word yet from police on what caused the crash.