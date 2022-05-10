MIAMI GARDENS (CBS Miami) — An 18-Wheeler truck burst into flames along with another vehicle after crashing at a gas station in Miami Gardens early Tuesday morning.
It happened shortly before 4:30a.m. at a Pilot gas station located on Northwest 166th ST and 27th Ave next to the Palmetto Expressway.
Miami-Dade Fire rescue transported one person involved to a local hospital for treatment.
One man was seen sitting on the street median speaking to officers.
No word yet from police on what caused the crash.
Drivers in the area are asked to seek detour while road remains shutdown during investigation.