By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – NASA could soon be sending pictures of naked earthly humans to aliens.

Yes, you heard that right.

Researchers have put forward a proposal for a message to be transmitted from Earth out into the Milky Way, in hopes that extraterrestrials will find it.

The message plan includes representations of DNA, a map of the solar system and illustrations of nude humans waving “hi” – one male and one female.

The message ends with an invitation for extraterrestrials to respond using their own telescopic technology.

For more about the message proposal, check out the latest edition of arxiv.org – an open-access repository of scientific papers.

