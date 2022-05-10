MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a teen at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment building.

Cairi McNear, 17, was killed last week just a few blocks from his high school.

According to police, McNear got into an argument with a 15-year-old in the courtyard of an apartment complex at 7126 NW 14 Place. The other teen is accused of pulling a gun and shooting McNear multiple times. McNear collapsed in the laundry area of the complex.

When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, McNear was pronounced dead.

Investigators said after watching surveillance video and speaking to witnesses, they were able to identify the teen suspect. He was found in Broward County and reportedly confessed to the shooting.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the life of one of our youths violently taken away before he could fulfill all of his dreams”, said Miami-Dade Police Interim Director George A. Perez in a statement. “I am extremely proud of our Homicide investigators’ tenacity and the partnership with our community, whose tips were instrumental to identifying and arresting the individual responsible for this murder.”

The 15-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center where he will be charged accordingly.