MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A late night pick-up at a club cost a Miami man dearly after some pricey watches were taken from him.

According to police, the man said he left a nightclub with a woman and brought her to his home in the 3100 block of NW 7th Avenue to have drinks and to hang out.

“What we do know is the victim met this suspect at a nightclub. She presented herself as someone named Cynthia. She was a complete stranger to him,” said Miami police Officer Kiera Delva.

“Once there they spoke more and had more drinks. He then fell asleep and woke up and realized she was gone as well as his pricy watches worth over $200,000,” she added.

Burglary detectives said surveillance video from the man’s residential building shows him and his female companion arriving Saturday, April 23rd, around 1:30 a.m.

WATCH: Surveillance Video Of Suspected Watch Thief

Several hours later, the woman is seen entering an elevator on the 36th floor alone, she was carrying a large orange bag. After getting off on the ground floor, the women left through the lobby and got into what appeared to be a rideshare vehicle.

Police have a warning for those who trust too quickly after meeting someone at a bar or club.

“When you get to know someone or meet them for the first time, they are still considered to be a stranger, so we do not recommend you invite them up to your place or residence,” said Delva. “Normally places have a lounge area where people can sit around or talk and that is what is recommended.”

Richard Kim, who lives near the man, said he didn’t recognize the woman in the surveillance tape, but he did have a warning similar to the police.

“So, I just think you have to be careful because you don’t know who you are inviting up,” he said.

Miami police urge anyone who can help them identify the woman to please contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).