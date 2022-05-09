MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If the weather cooperates on May 15, you’ll have the chance to see a total lunar eclipse.
On the night of Sunday, May 15, at 10:27 p.m., a partial eclipse begins over Miami.READ MORE: AAA: Florida Gas Prices Reach 5-Week Highs
By 11:29 pm the moon will look completely red as the total eclipse starts. The maximum total eclipse occurs at 12:11 am and will end at 12:53 am.
READ MORE: Climate Conference Kicks Off On Miami Beach
A lunar eclipse happens when the moon, the sun, and the earth are in line and the earth is in between the sun and the moon. So, the earth’s shadow is cast on the moon.
A total lunar eclipse is when the entire moon moves into the darkest part of the earth’s shadow.MORE NEWS: Jury Selection Process To Resume For Nikolas Cruz Penalty Trial
The total lunar eclipse will coincide with the full moon phase. The full moon in May is known as the Flower Moon and since it will glow completely red because of the total eclipse, then it will be known as the Flower Blood Moon.