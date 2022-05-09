Scene of deadly crash in Miami on May 6, 2022. (CBS4()

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A young woman charged in connection with a deadly and fiery crash that shutdown a stretch of busy Biscayne Boulevard last Friday, has had her driver’s license suspended seven times, according to Miami police.

According to the arrest report, Shamonni Anya Alexandre-Little, 22, was driving without a valid license, due to 7 suspensions, the most recent one dated April 26, 2022.

The report states Alexandre-Little was speeding westbound on NE 82 Street, when she ran a red light at Biscayne Boulevard and slammed into Shereka Oriscar, 23, around 4:00 a.m. on May 6.

The force of impact was so great, said the report, Oriscar’s Toyota Carolla was pushed 290 feet sideways and Alexandre-Little’s Mercedes C-300 burst into flames.

Oriscar died on the scene.

Alexandre-Little was pulled out of her burning car by three homeless men, a witness told CBS4 News.

She was hospitalized with serious injuries including several broken bones.

Police say prior to the deadly collision, Alexandre-Little refused to stop for North Bay Village police who tried to pull her over for speeding, but they ended their pursuit at Pelican Harbor, and she kept going.

A witness even told CBS4 News on Friday, he was almost hit as well.

“It almost hit us it was coming from a side street being pursued by two North Bay Village police officers, and then there was a high-speed chase coming west across the causeway and they were going really fast and once they got to the bridge the police officers from North Bay Village stopped pursuit,” explained Aaron Vanderpool.

Alexandre-Little is charged with Vehicular Homicide and Driving Without a License Causing Death.

A judge has ordered her to be held without bond at TGK once she is released from the hospital.