PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – The Miami Grand Prix is over, but some drivers in Plantation still have a need for speed.

People living along Nob Hill Road told CBS4 the dangerous driving is out of control.

“They’re sounding like it’s Formula 1 right here on Nob Hill,” said Sheldon Dounn of Plantation.

Engines revving, tires screeching – these are normal sounds in this neighborhood.

“It’s all during the day, Monday through Friday, and especially on weekends,” said Dounn.

Vehicles have been caught on camera racing and doing donuts in the middle of a Nob Hill intersection.

“Every night there is racing. It’s amazing like every night they’re going 80 or 90 mph,” said Tania Joseph.

She’s lived here for more than 30 years.

“Those old people shake when they cross that road,” Joseph said. “Bicyclists getting knocked out.”

She sees drivers making reckless decisions on a daily basis and worries about schools being situated so closely to the busy Nob Hill Road.

“Oh my God, Nob Hill Elementary is a very dangerous locations for those children to cross the road,” she said.

But Police say Nob Hill is no worse than any other major roadway in the city. They do their best to patrol all of them and pull over dangerous drivers.

Jonathan Phillips, who’s had his house smashed into three times, wants to see drastic changes. He’s started compiling crash data and a petition to go along with it.

“There needs to be perhaps another traffic light or slow down signs on non-school days,” said Dounn.

“And the speed limit,” said Joseph, “well, there is no speed limit.”

Plantation Police Chief Howard Harrison said the city is considering several ideas to make roads safer. Among them, additional stop lights and stop signs, better lighting, and roundabouts. There’s no word yet on when these improvements could be implemented.