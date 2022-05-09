MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A mother says she is still waiting for justice, one year after her daughter was murdered in a Downtown Miami high-rise apartment.

On May 6, 2021, 26-year-Maame Amuah was found shot in the neck in her apartment in the Caoba building.

Her mother, Jonell Jackson, says she has been waiting for news of an arrest for more than 365 days.

Jackson says her daughter moved to Miami at the start of pandemic. She was an aspiring clothing designer and ran her own beauty business.

According to the Miami Police Department report from that night, the call came in around 1:30 am. The report mentions a “witness” and says one person was detained for questioning.

No one has ever been arrested for the crime.

Jackson says Amuah was about to visit her in New York for Mother’s Day, and she had just got off the phone with her about an hour before she was killed.

She got word of what happened the next morning.

“My son called and he said ‘Mom, the police say Maame was shot last night.’”

Jackson says she wants more transparency in the investigation.

“I just want anybody who knows anything, like what went on in that apartment, to just tell the truth to the police. I want the truth to be told I want, like, to know what went on. I know it won’t bring my daughter back,” she says tearfully.

CBS4 reached out to Miami PD for more on where the case stands, and they forwarded our request to the Homicide Unit.