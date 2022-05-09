PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – A former Broward County cheerleading coach accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager was in federal court Monday.
Raul Albites pleaded not guilty to the charges and a judge ruled he would stay behind bars.
Investigators say the 39-year-old, who was a coach for the now closed Broward Elite All Stars gym in Plantation, frequently sent inappropriate text messages to a 14-year-old girl.
The victim admitted what had happened after her mother found the racy texts on her phone.
Albites is charged federally with "enticement of a minor."
If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and maximum of life in prison.