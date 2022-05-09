MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over 80,000 fans in the stands saw a Formula 1 racing spectacular. Millions more on watched on TV. For the Miami tourism economy and image, the F1 Grand Prix is another Super Bowl-like event tacked onto the South Florida calendar.

At Hard Rock Stadium, where the race was run, the leftovers from all the food venues are becoming another benefit for the community.

Ellen Bowen, the on-site director for Food Rescue USA told CBS4 News, “We are packing it up, putting it on pallets and direct transfer to local social service agencies, shelters and soup kitchens.”

Food Rescue USA of South Florida along with 80 volunteers from one of the race sponsors – AutoNation – is packing, wrapping, loading and shipping all the leftovers, much of which never left the refrigerators. It’s estimated as much as 90,000 pounds of food will reach those in need right here in South Florida.

Ellen Bowen was quick to say, “We start to empty out the refrigerators, there are tons of produce, condiments, it is amazing what never left the kitchen.”

It is a feel-good project for the AutoNation employees, who could be here for three days.

Alannah Alfonso, an AutoNation employee and volunteer, remarked while wrapping food containers, “It warms my heart. I have been a volunteer all my life, grew up volunteering in South Florida.”

Besides some great food for those who will appreciate it, there is an environmental component. Food dumped in landfills produces methane gas – this food rescue short circuits that issue.

Ellen Bowen told CBS4 News, “This is fresh produce, fruit cups, this is salads, prepared foods. It is amazing what would go into a landfill.”