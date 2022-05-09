HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Broward County teacher Marilyn O’Brien got the surprise of a lifetime outside Attucks Middle School in Hollywood on Monday, when she discovered a shiny new Toyota Corolla parked in front is now hers.

“I was very surprised,” O’Brien said. “I had no idea I even entered a raffle so I was wondering, where did this come from?”

The car came from Toyota of Hollywood. The dealership teamed up with the Broward Education Foundation to make the surprise possible.

Marilyn is part of a program in which Broward teachers donate a small part of their paycheck to help students. The automatic payroll deductions are then matched by the foundation.

“We really stress to our teachers to give back,” said Attucks Middle School Principal Cassandra Adderley. “We know teachers already give a lot in the classroom, but we encourage them to give even more to make an even bigger difference in the lives of their students.”

Since Marilyn contributed at least $100 of her own pay, she qualified for a raffle to win a new car. It was delivered to the school Monday morning. Marilyn has been teaching in Broward for the past 17 years, before that she taught in her native country of Dominica.

“My passion as a teacher is knowing that I am able to give to them something that will help them become better citizens, she said.

She added that her new wheels are proof that giving is better than receiving.

“It is in giving, making a little donation that I have the honor of getting this beautiful baby right here,” she said.

Marilyn was given a 3-year lease complete with a 30-thousand mile or 3-year warranty.