MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Police in Miramar are searching for gunman following a drive-by shooting at Vizcaya Park.
Investigators say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 139 Avenue and Honey Hill Drive.
They say bullet holes could be seen throughout the victim's gray Nissan. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, police don't have any details on the suspect.
If you have information on the shooting, you’re asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.