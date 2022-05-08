FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Video captured a popular floating restaurant going under!
Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat was on the Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal Waterway Sunday when it started to sink.READ MORE: Hallandale Beach Police Officer Released From Hospital After Deadly Police-Involved Shooting
A worker says a wake from a passing boat sheared off their starboard outrigger, which keeps the boat leveled.READ MORE: Max Verstappen Cruises To Win In Inaugural Miami Grand Prix
The vessel started to roll and capsized in under five minutes.MORE NEWS: Mom Using Mother's Day To Raise Awareness About Perinatal Depression
Fortunately, everyone on board is OK but the boat is a total loss.