FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Video captured a popular floating restaurant going under!

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat was on the Fort Lauderdale Intracoastal Waterway Sunday when it started to sink.

A worker says a wake from a passing boat sheared off their starboard outrigger, which keeps the boat leveled.

The vessel started to roll and capsized in under five minutes.

Fortunately, everyone on board is OK but the boat is a total loss.

