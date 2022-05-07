MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix is just a day away and it is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people to the area.
While the business impact surrounding the highly anticipated event is expected to bring big money to the Miami Gardens area surrounding Hard Rock Stadium, it's also going to bring big traffic.
At least a quarter of a million people are expected at the race.
Here is a list of the traffic advisories issued due to higher than normal traffic volumes around Hard Rock Stadium.
Saturday May 7
- NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday May 8
- NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 6 a.m. to 7: 30 p.m.
Noise mitigation barriers will be put up during the race and people living nearby will be alerted to road closures ahead of time.
Anyone using a rideshare to get to the race will be dropped off at a shuttle bus stop to help eliminate traffic.