MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Warmer South Florida temperatures mean more days for cooling off in the water and that comes with some risks.
Officials are urging water safety, especially when it comes to children.
Miami-Dade Parks and the Niklaus Children's hospital held their 12th Annual Summer Safety Splash in Miami on Saturday.
The event provided parents and children with resources on swimming lessons, rescue and water safety demonstrations, poison prevention and much more.
Click on your county of residnence to find out where you can get swimming lessons: Miami-Dade and Broward.