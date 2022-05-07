MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Pembroke Pines held a street dedication Saturday morning in memory of a boy who was killed when a plane crashed into his mom’s SUV in 2021.

The stretch of street along Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street will forever be known as Taylor Bishop Avenue.

Bishop was just 4 years old when he lost his life near North Perry Airport on March 15 of last year.

The plane crashed into his mother’s SUV near the airport at around 3 p.m., also killing 2 people who were inside the aircraft.

The FAA said the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed shortly after takeoff.

At the time, North Perry Airport issued the following statement on the crash:

“The Broward County Aviation Department (BCAD) extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the three people who died on Monday, March 15, 2021, as a result of a plane crash in Pembroke Pines near our general aviation facility, North Perry Airport.

Regrettably, two persons aboard the single-engine aircraft were killed in the accident, as well as a young child traveling in a vehicle that collided with the plane before it crashed.

We are saddened by this tragic loss of life and offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time.”