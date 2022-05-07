MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Pembroke Pines held a street dedication Saturday morning in memory of a boy who was killed when a plane crashed into his mom’s SUV in 2021.
The stretch of street along Southwest 72nd Avenue and 13th Street will forever be known as Taylor Bishop Avenue.READ MORE: Thousands Attend Saturday's Formula 1 Qualifying Rounds, Despite Heavy Traffic, Road Closures
Bishop was just 4 years old when he lost his life near North Perry Airport on March 15 of last year.
The plane crashed into his mother’s SUV near the airport at around 3 p.m., also killing 2 people who were inside the aircraft.
The FAA said the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed shortly after takeoff.READ MORE: Smoke From 2 Everglades Brush Fires Affecting Parts Of Broward
At the time, North Perry Airport issued the following statement on the crash:
“The Broward County Aviation Department (BCAD) extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the three people who died on Monday, March 15, 2021, as a result of a plane crash in Pembroke Pines near our general aviation facility, North Perry Airport.
Regrettably, two persons aboard the single-engine aircraft were killed in the accident, as well as a young child traveling in a vehicle that collided with the plane before it crashed.MORE NEWS: Bethel Junior Academy In Florida City Releases Statement On Altercation Involving Parent, Student
We are saddened by this tragic loss of life and offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time.”