MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida first responders are reminding Formula 1 race fans that this weekend will bring periods of high temperatures, as well as the possibility of rain and thunderstorms.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is urging spectators to play it safe and be ready for extreme or changing weather conditions at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.

While many heat-related problems are not life-threatening, outdoor events may cause an increase in cases related to heat exposure, MDFR urges racegoers to take all necessary precautions to ensure a fun and thrilling experience at the Miami Grand Prix.

Here is what officials say you should do to stay safe while outdoors during a hot day to avoid heat-related problems:

• Drink plenty of cool fluids throughout the day, but avoid those that contain caffeine, alcohol or a high sugar content, since they actually contribute to dehydration and make a heat-related illness worse.

• When possible, limit your sun exposure.

• Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

• Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle.

• Check frequently on the elderly, young children and others at higher risk for heat-related illnesses.

Signs of heat exhaustion:

• Heavy sweating or sometimes just moist, pale or red skin

• A headache, dizziness, lightheadedness

• Extreme thirst

• Nausea

People who show signs or symptoms of heat-related illnesses need immediate medical care.

At times, inclement weather brings lightning, and with South Florida being the lightning capital of the world, extra precautionary steps should be exercised to avoid injury.

• Use the “30-30 Rule” when you see lightning by counting until you hear thunder. If that time is 30 seconds or less, seek shelter immediately because the storm is close enough to be dangerous.

• When outside, avoid being the tallest object.

• Don’t stand under or near an isolated tree or small group of trees.

• Get inside a sturdy structure before the storm approaches.

• Get away from water.

• If you feel your skin tingle or your hairs stand on end, squat low to the ground on the balls of your feet. Place your hands on your knees with your head between them. Make yourself the smallest target possible and minimize your contact with the ground – do not lie flat on the ground.

• If someone is struck by lightning, call 911 immediately.

Visit our website for additional heat safety information.