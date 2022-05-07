MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The weekend will be mostly sunny, but showers and thunderstorms could be possible both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb into the 90’s during the day.
The southwest winds are also pushing smoke from a brush fire in a remote part of Broward County near U.S. 27 toward areas of Coral Springs and Tamarac.
Winds will turn out of the west on Saturday between 10 and 14 mph, gusts over 20 mph.
A brief break from the 90's by Monday and Tuesday as temperatures drop down in the mid 80's.