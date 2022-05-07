MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Charlotte FC and Inter Miami played Saturday afternoon to a packed house at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.
When the referee blew the final whistle, Miami had fallen by 1-0 after a valiant effort in what was a hard-fought game.
Fans from both squads could not be disappointed with how the game ended. Both teams played with great intensity for 90 minutes.
Forward Andre Shiryashki, who was acquired from the Colorado Rapids scored in the 68th minute for Charlotte.
Inter Miami CF came into this game seeking to regain their positive momentum after seeing a four-match winning run before losing 2-0 to the New England Revolution on April 30th.
Saturday's game saw both teams fighting to score as they had chances at both ends of the pitch.
Inter Miami will play South Georgia, hoping to advance in the US Open Cup tournament, at home at DVR PNK Stadium, Tuesday at 8 p.m.