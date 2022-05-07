MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Smoke from two Everglades brush fires is affecting portions of Broward County on Saturday morning.
The fires, which have been burning for days, are still going very strongly. They have burned more than 9,000 acres and are only 30% contained.
No homes are threatened, but the smoke from the fires could be felt in parts of Broward. Mainly, Tamarac and Sunrise.
CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa said the Southwest wind will bring the smoke goes over eastern Broward cities.
Particles from the fire are expected to impact Margate, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach and Pompano.
“For Broward, the forecast models are not indicating much rain, but if there is a shower in Broward, it’s going to be along the coast,” Correa said.