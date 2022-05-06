MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you’re not one of the 300,000 estimated race fans actually going to F1 this weekend or, if you’re not willing to pay over $30K a ticket on sites like StubHub, don’t worry… we have you covered.

Wynwood is going to be in overdrive this weekend. The “F” in Formula 1 is all about fun at the free Racing Fan Fest.

“The Racing Fan Fest is really nice and exciting. we have the Red Bull Fan Zone,” a tourist who raced in from the Dominican Republic told CBS4.

No bull! When it comes to an amazing, free fan experience, with virtual reality racing car simulators and top DJs, like Alesso throwing parties.

“It’s really going to be something fun planned and so, we’re really excited,” touted Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

As you know, Miami Beach never misses an opportunity to get in on the party.

Mayor Gelber added, “People love race cars.”

Except, just maybe, when the average ticket price is $2,100 to see the Grand Prix in person.

“F1 tickets are expensive. tickets that people purchase go to the race,” explained Lou Frangella, Vice President of partnerships for FTX U.S.

Precisely why the cryptocurrency exchange FTX transformed almost three entire blocks of sandy beach into an all-immersive experience for race fans.

“We want everyone to be able to experience the real racing and we’re just doing some interesting projects,” Frangella added.

Fort Lauderdale is all revved up and ready to go, too. They have their own formula for fan fun win Alfa Romeo hosting the Grand Prix Beach Party at Las Olas Oceanside Park.

“We have an actual F1 race car and a lot of Italian imagery that shows the icon imagery of the Italian racing spirit,” an Alfa Romeo spokesperson showed us.

Capping off race weekend with the Grand Prix playing live on the park’s video wall.

Bayfront is also hosting its own fan experience.

This F1 is already dubbed the Super Bowl of Formula 1 Racing, with predictions it will outperform 2020’s Super Bowl.