MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A desperate South Florida family got the phone call that they had been hoping for and on Friday that call led them to their missing French bulldog named Morgan.

Morgan’s owner Jack Dixon tells CBs4 that the 1-year-old pooch was recovered around 10 a.m. Friday morning and is now back home in Miami.

Dixon said he received a call from a woman who knew where Morgan was.

She gave him that person’s phone number and he and a private investigator agreed to meet the man in a parking lot.

Dixon said he asked the man no questions and gave him $5,000 in cash. Which was the reward being offered. He said Morgan is in good shape and happy to be home.

Dixon said he will continue working with police to make sure this does not happen to anyone else.

French bulldogs are expensive and have been targeted by thieves.

Dixon does not know if the man who returned Morgan to him had picked him up to help him or planned to sell him to someone else.

CBS4 followed Jack and Miju Dixon on Wednesday as they put up flyers around their neighborhood near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 18th Street to an apartment building in Hialeah where an Apple air tag on Morgan’s collar revealed he had been taken.

Miju told CBS4, “He is our baby and our family. He is my baby boy. It would mean so much to find him. I would give everything to get him back. He is the sweetest little angel ever. He is a little rascal. I just want him back. He is so loving. He is just so playful. Why would anyone want to do this? These dogs are our family.”