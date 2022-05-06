MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami is ready to race. Friday is the debut of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium.

At least a quarter of a million people are expected at the race throughout the weekend in Miami Gardens, which is the 11th F1 race venue in the U.S.

The Miami International Autodrome is also the 77th venue to hold a Grand Prix and the only new track on the 2022 F1 calendar.

The 19-turn track is 5.41km or 3.363 miles which sweeps around Hard Rock Stadium. The race is 57 laps or 191 miles. There are 37,000 feet of concrete barriers that line the track.

On Friday there are practice runs taking place. On Saturday, another practice run and qualifying race. Sunday is the main race which is set to start at 3:30 p.m.

There are major road closures around the stadium.

Friday May 6

NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday May 7

NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday May 8

NW 27 Ave: NW 191 St. to NW 203 St. All northbound lanes will be closed from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

NW 199 St. NW 14 Ct to NW 27 Ave. All lanes will be closed in both directions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Turnpike: Exit 2X will be closed at the NW 199 St. intersection from 6 a.m. to 7: 30 p.m.

Miami-Dade police said they’re doing the best they can to regulate traffic but people CBS4 News talked to say, every major event at Hard Rock Stadium creates a mess on the roads.