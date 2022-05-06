MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A deadly crash shutdown a stretch of busy Biscayne Boulevard on Friday morning.
The crash happened along NE 82nd Street and Biscayne Blvd. According to Miami Police, one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS4 News spoke with a witness who said he saw one of the vehicles engulfed in flames following the collision.
The driver of the vehicle that caught on fire was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
The intersection of NE 82nd Street and Biscayne Blvd (US-1) is roped off while detectives conduct their investigation.
This is a developing story. This article may be updated as more information is released.